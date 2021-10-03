CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabbing at Southington Apple Harvest Festival sparks increased police presence

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
 6 days ago
Police stepped up their presence Sunday at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival following a reported stabbing and a fight among teenagers. Don Stacom

Police stepped up their presence Sunday at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival after a teen was stabbed in the stomach following a fight with other youngsters.

Police say they were notified at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday of a large fight at the festival. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Police did not say if the suspect has been charged.

Both youths are Southington residents.

The boy who was stabbed underwent surgery for a wound to his lower left abdomen and is in stable condition, Southington police said.

The violent confrontation occurred in front of Town Hall and near a medical tent occupied by American Medical Response, ensuring quick action by emergency workers. Several witnesses have offered information, police say.

Officers will direct traffic around the festival, help pedestrians at intersections and provide security. Police on foot, bicycle, motorcycle and vehicles are patrolling the festival area.

“Throughout the remainder of the festival the Southington police will continue to work with our community partners with an emphasis on public safety,” police say.

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival, a six-day event over two weekends, typically draws more than 100,000 visitors, promoters say. It’s among Connecticut’s top tourist events during New England’s fall foliage season.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

