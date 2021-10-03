CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

Sacramento Bee
Cover picture for the articleDanny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday. The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event's final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

