Portland, OR

6 years later, no arrests made in murder caught on video

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 45-year-old Maurice Gatson outside an adult entertainment club six years ago.

3 dead, 1 wounded in shootings at Portland clubs

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2015 near the Pallas Club in Southeast Portland, PPB said. When they arrived, police found Gatson shot to death.

Warning: This video is graphic

Detectives have released the surveillance video of the crime in hopes of tracking down the suspect. It was released with the consent of Gatson’s family, police said.

Anyone with information about the murder can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon , which offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for details leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony.

