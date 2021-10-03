Driver and 7-year-old son die in crash into brick wall in New Rochelle, N.Y.

(File) A motorist from Staten Island and his 7-year-old son were killed when he lost control of his car in New Rochelle early Saturday and crashed into a brick wall, authorities said. Jeff Bachner/for New York Daily News

A driver and his 7-year-old son died, and two children were critically hurt, when the father crashed into a retaining wall in Westchester County early Sunday, police said.

The 37-year-old dad was driving with his twin sons and 11-year-old daughter north on the Hutchinson River Parkway when he sped off the highway at the Pelhamdale Ave. exit in New Rochelle about 1:30 a.m., cops said. He careened into a brick wall just off the exit about 3 miles north of the Bronx.

The father died at the scene; one of the twin boys died at Jacobi Medical Center. EMS rushed the girl and surviving boy to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where the boy was in critical condition and his sister was expected to recover.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Sources said the man had taken his children in the vehicle after a domestic dispute with his partner.