CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Rochelle, NY

Driver and 7-year-old son die in crash into brick wall in New Rochelle, N.Y.

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Jl5_0cFrf7My00
(File) A motorist from Staten Island and his 7-year-old son were killed when he lost control of his car in New Rochelle early Saturday and crashed into a brick wall, authorities said. Jeff Bachner/for New York Daily News

A driver and his 7-year-old son died, and two children were critically hurt, when the father crashed into a retaining wall in Westchester County early Sunday, police said.

The 37-year-old dad was driving with his twin sons and 11-year-old daughter north on the Hutchinson River Parkway when he sped off the highway at the Pelhamdale Ave. exit in New Rochelle about 1:30 a.m., cops said. He careened into a brick wall just off the exit about 3 miles north of the Bronx.

The father died at the scene; one of the twin boys died at Jacobi Medical Center. EMS rushed the girl and surviving boy to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where the boy was in critical condition and his sister was expected to recover.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Sources said the man had taken his children in the vehicle after a domestic dispute with his partner.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Accidents
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Accidents
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochelle#Accident#New York Daily News A#Ems#Jacobi Medical Center#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy