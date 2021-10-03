CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Foreign Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Rockets to Record $119M Overseas Opening

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

James Bond hasn’t lost his charm at the box office .

No Time To Die the release of which was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — rocketed to $119.1 million from 54 markets in its foreign debut, an invigorating number that set numerous records and fuels hopes that moviegoing is resuming in earnest.

The 25th installment in the storied spy franchise is the first Hollywood title of the pandemic era to cross $100 million in its overseas launch without China. That wasn’t the only bright news of the weekend. In North America, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage posted a stunning launch three-day launch of $90 million .

No Time to Die , from MGM and Bond home EON Productions, opted to open in a raft of offshore territories a week ahead of its launch in North America on Oct. 8. Universal is handling the tentpole in most countries overseas, where the film scored the top grosses of the pandemic era in numerous territories.

In the U.K. and Ireland, No Time to Die earned $11.4 million on Saturday, the highest box office single day for any film in the series, as well as the highest single day of the pandemic era.

The film is expected to post the third-biggest weekend of the Bond franchise with $34.8 million, and the sixth-biggest for any film. It is receiving the widest release ever in the U.K., playing in 772 cinemas. It is also Universal’s widest ever release in that territory.

No Time to Die ‘s early performance is a welcome relief for British exhibitors, with many pinning their pandemic recovery hopes on Bond, traditionally a major event in U.K. cinemas anyway, but this year with the added pressure of being seen as a test for future consumer confidence.

It smashed Imax records, including setting the best opening weekend for a Bond film in 24 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and Italy. And it was the best pandemic-era opening in 21 markets, including the U.K., Hong Kong, Austria, and Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway.

“This was a huge team effort by all. The filmmakers delivered an outstanding film and we are very proud to play a part in this result with MGM and EON,” Universal International ’s distribution chief Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said, adding that Barbara Broccoli of EON has been a “huge supporter of the theatrical experience, and it’s very gratifying to see the film achieve such heights during the pandemic.”

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and marks Daniel Craig ’s fifth and final outing as James Bond. The cast of the film also includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, along with Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

007 isn’t the only title recharging the foreign box office.

Venom 2 also made headlines overseas this weekend when opening to a huge $13.8 million in Russia. It is Sony’s biggest launch of all-time in that market and the best of any film during the pandemic.

And, in its third outing, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune amassed another $13.7 million from 32 markets for to jump the $100 million mark internationally. It opens in North America later this month.

The biggest box office winner of the weekend, however, was in China, where the nationalistic epic The Battle at Lake Changji opened to $201.3 million.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Box Office Agent: No Time To Die Has Massive International Opening

The fifth and final entry in the Daniel Craig era as James Bond is proving to be a smashing success. Since 2006, Craig has led the franchise into uncharted territory as some of the biggest box office champions of the entire series. With several delays pushing the film back for over a year, excitement is at full tilt to see how they end his run as the character. Today it's being reported that No Time To Die is already an international smash hit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ralph Fiennes
imdb.com

No Time To Die On Track For Impressive $113 Million Foreign Box Office Debut

Update: "No Time To Die" has outperformed earlier estimates, grossing $119 million in its international debut (per Variety). Almost two years after it was originally slated to release, "No Time To Die" is finally in theaters across 54 international markets -- and the box office numbers indicate that the long wait for the latest chapter in the James Bond franchise has paid off.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Comes Alive As 007 Nears $7M On UK Opening Day – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: MGM/Eon/Universal’s highly-anticipated No Time To Die has clocked an estimated $6.2M-$6.8M (£4.5M-£5M) in the UK on its opening day today. Daniel Craig’s final turn as legendary secret agent 007 came in about 13% above Spectre (Monday opening) and just 26% below Skyfall (Friday opening). The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed pic is enjoying the widest theatrical release of all time in the market with 772 cinemas playing the film amid buzz and excitement aplenty. More than 30,000 people attended midnight screenings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday night. No Time To Die sold a spectacular 1.62M advance tickets for...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No Time to Die sets its sights on a $90 million opening at the international box office

Following 18-months in which he has gone from her majesty’s secret service to being completely out-of-service, James Bond finally returns to the big-screen with No Time to Die. You can read our overwhelmingly positive ★★★★ review here, which appears to echo sentiments shared by box-office analysts, who have Daniel Craig’s farewell pegged to tuck approximately $90M in its tuxedo top pocket over the opening weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Foreign Box Office#Mgm#Eon Productions#Universal#British
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Has Already Broken Some Major International Box Office Records

The world is in the early stages of No Time To Die mania, as Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is slowly, but surely making its way into theaters. Already, the first night’s grosses in the UK were something to talk about, though the initial results saw the 25th James Bond film falling behind its most recent predecessor. Now, after an entire weekend of operation, it looks like the Craig era’s conclusion is off to an amazing, record-breaking beginning.
MOVIES
BBC

No Time to Die scores James Bond's biggest UK opening box office weekend

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond has notched up the highest opening weekend UK takings of any 007 movie. Craig's fifth outing as 007 made £21m between Friday and Sunday, according to box office trackers Comscore. It beat Skyfall's first weekend takings of £20.2m and Spectre's £19.8m. Those films...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Screendaily

‘No Time To Die’ produces stunning £25.9m opening to top UK-Ireland box office

RankFilm (Distributor)Three-day gross (Oct 1-3)Total gross to dateWeek. 2 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (Disney) £778,319 £19.7m 5. 4 The PAW Patrol Movie (Paramount) £251,000 £8.16m 8. 5 The Many Saints Of Newark (Warner Bros) £237,000 £1.6m 2. GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.36. Universal’s James Bond...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘The Addams Family 2’ opens as ‘No Time To Die’ expands

Animated sequel The Addams Family 2 is the major new release at the UK-Ireland box office weekend, as Universal stablemate No Time To Die continues to dominate screens. Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, the horror-themed comedy title sees Morticia, Gomez and their children hit the road for an adventure across America. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz return on the voice cast.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy