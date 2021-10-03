Victim identified in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Richmond that killed an 18-year-old man, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Cypress Street on the Northside for a shooting report just after 5:10 a.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds," Hoonsan wrote. "He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The victim was later identified as Michael Gregory of Richmond.

Police said the Medical Examiner will detail his exact cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

This is the sixth shooting across Metro Richmond since Friday night. Three of those shootings happened in Richmond, while two took place in Henrico and one shooting was reported in Chesterfield. Three of the shootings were fatal.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

RELATED: Gun violence happens 'within small social network,' pastor says after spate of shootings

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .