NHL

Blackhawks Banter: Preseason Highs & Lows, Impressive Newcomers

By Greg Boysen
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so close to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season, and the excitement can be felt all across The Hockey Writers. That includes the Blackhawks Banter crew, who had some preseason hockey games to watch and break down this past week. While there is no need to overreact to the results of exhibition hockey, these games do give us a glimpse at what we can be excited or concerned about heading into the regular season.

Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings win preseason opener vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in shootout

A traveling Detroit Red Wings roster mostly devoid of big names played like it early, falling behind, 3-1, then rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Wednesday in the preseason opener at the United Center in Chicago. One name stood out, though: Veteran Bobby Ryan, who is playing with...
NHL
Leader-Telegram

Blackhawks, Eau Claire native McCabe begin preseason this week

Jake McCabe could return to competitive play for the first time in seven months this week. The Eau Claire native and former Memorial Old Abe is primed to complete his journey back from injury as his Chicago Blackhawks kick off preseason play Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. They’ll also play a pair of exhibition contests against the St. Louis Blues on Friday and Saturday.
NHL
Herald & Review

10 things to watch for in tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks preseason opener

The Chicago Blackhawks made it through the first leg of training camp, but many questions are yet to be answered about the makeup of the 2021-22 team. Some answers might crystallize during the preseason opener Wednesday night at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings. After several major trades...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Great Lakes / Great Escapes: Blackhawks-Red Wings preseason preview

Our first glimpse at the 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks arrives on Wednesday night at the United Center with the Detroit Red Wings in town for the preseason opener for both teams. The biggest news ahead of Wednesday’s game is that captain Jonathan Toews is expected to be in the lineup. He hasn’t appeared in a Blackhawks game since Aug. 18, 2020 when Chicago was eliminated from the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Toews had a goal that night in a 4-3 loss.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: Breakout Players, Toews, Kane & More

Welcome to another week of Blackhawks Banter, where our Hockey Writers’ crew debates all things Chicago Blackhawks! We’re pretty excited around here because training camp is in full swing, having started this past Thursday. After what seemed like an endless summer, the players are back on the ice and there’s plenty to talk about! Today our panel of Shaun Filippelli, Brooke LoFurno, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak discuss breakout players, managing ice time for the Blackhawks’ veteran stars, and hockey nicknames. Let’s get to it.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Jonathan Toews Doesn't Skip a Beat in Preseason Opener

Podcast: Toews doesn’t skip a beat in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap Wednesday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Red Wings. How did Jonathan Toews look? Could Adam Gaudette be this season’s breakout player? When will Lukas Reichel be a full-time player? The guys weigh in on all that and more.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blackhawks at Blues Preseason Preview/GameDay Thread

It started with an episode of CSI: St. Louis. It’s moved on to handshake line shenanigans. The Blues are having fun, and it’s only pre-season. Madness! Pre-season hockey doesn’t even count - someone tell these guys that ASAP. In all seriousness, the team-building is a sight to see, and it’s...
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews, Lukas Reichel both play in preseason opener

Wednesday was just like old times for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. The crowd at the United Center roared for his name in the starting lineup. He won the opening faceoff. He played 22 minutes, 48 seconds — the most among Hawks forwards. And he scored a shootout goal, even though it wasn’t enough to save the Hawks from a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings in their preseason opener.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Set To Play In Blackhawks First Preseason Game Tonight

Following a full season in 2020-21 where the Blackhawks were without their Captain, Jonathan Toews makes his first appearance back with the club tonight as Chicago prepares to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the first preseason game of the 2021-22 campaign. Here are the full lines and pairings...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews expects to play in the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener, but admits he was once ‘a little worried, a little panicky’ about his status

The final decision is out of his control, but Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews feels he’s ready to play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. “I plan to play, but it’s not my decision, but I don’t think that’s up in the air,” he said Saturday after morning skate. The Hawks played their final preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. Toews ...
NHL
