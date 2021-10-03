THE WEST END shines a light on Cincinnati history beginning Oct. 9
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park returns for the 2021-22 season with a renewed commitment to enriching the community with stories that reflect the multi-faceted world we live in and the people within it. Beginning Oct. 9, THE WEST END, a world-premiere drama from Keith Josef Adkins, will transport audiences to a transformative chapter in the city’s history, thanks to support from the Rosenthal Family Foundation. The show runs through Nov. 7. Opening night is Oct. 14.thecincinnatiherald.com
