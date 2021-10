Head coach Bryan Housley says the Cowboys 'still struggle to find their rhythm'. The Crook County Cowboy soccer team continues to struggle in the second half of matches. As has happened several times this season, the Cowboys took an early lead on Tuesday at The Dalles, only to see that lead slip away as The Dalles came back in the second half for a 3-1 victory over Crook County.

