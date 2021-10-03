CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgemont roundup: Angel tallies 1,000th career kill

By ROB DiANTONIO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Angel has been a presence at the net for Edgemont’s volleyball team for quite some time and the senior was able to reach a special milestone last week. She attained her 1,000th career kill in a 3-1 win over visiting Rye Neck on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Two days later,...

