CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday. The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event's final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfpunkhq.com

Birthday celebrations for Willett at the home of golf

Danny Willett celebrated his birthday in style as he secured his eighth European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 2016 Masters winner, who turned thirty-four on Sunday, started the final round on the Old Course at St Andrews with a three-stroke lead and remained at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day, making the turn in three-under-par.
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Willett chasing birthday double at St Andrews

The stage is set for an enthralling climax in the final round of a thrilling Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, with the burning question being: can anyone stop Danny Willett winning on his 34th birthday?. The 2016 Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Team Champion opened up a three-shot...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
Person
Alfred Dunhill
nationalclubgolfer.com

What's in Danny Willett's bag?

We know he’s a Callaway staffer but which of their gear does he have in his bag for the 2021 season?. Driver: Callaway Rogue (9°, Mitsubishi Kai’ li White Proto 60TX shaft) 3-Wood: Callaway Rogue (15°, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70TX shaft) Utilities: X-Forged ’18 (18°, Project X EvenFlow Hy 85...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: The BEST hotel in the world for golf lovers!

The Ryder Cup may be over for another two years, but golf fans are treated to another spectacle of the season with this week's iconic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that pits the world's best golfers alongside celebrities and sporting stars. It will be a special week for the event as...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunhill#Bmw Pga Championship#Ap#Englishman#European Tour#The Bmw Pga Championship#Carnoustie
ESPN

Hatton leads Alfred Dunhill Links by 1 after 2nd round

ST ANDREWS, Scotland --  Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Englishman, fresh off the 19-9 hammering from the United States in the Ryder Cup, could not...
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrrell Hatton's dad is excited (but tired) while his son is again shining at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Jeff Hatton is an accomplished teaching pro and club fitter, the owner and operator of Hatton Golf, a specialty shop about 30 miles outside of London. While Hatton works on clubs and helps perfect swings, one thing he doesn’t have much time to do is play golf. So this week, playing with his son Tyrrell — the 19th-ranked golfer in the world — has presented some new challenges.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Stars set to collide at Alfred Dunhill Links Championships

Hollywood actor Andy Garcia, former boxing world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko and England cricket captain Joe Root are among the latest amateurs to confirm they are taking part in this week’s 20th anniversary of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships in Scotland. Also playing in the Pro-Am event are former AC...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, winners

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Winners of the team competition amateur Maeve Danaher and playing partner Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland pose for a photograph with their trophys on the Swilcan Bridge during Day Four of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on October 03, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
golfmagic.com

"Welcome to Scotland" - Billy Horschel braves tough conditions at Alfred Dunhill

Billy Horschel has truly embraced the character and tradition of British golf, which has been evident in his enthusiasm on the European Tour. He couldn't have overstated the pride he felt for winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and now he is braving the wind and the rain of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rhys Enoch hits AMAZING RECOVERY SHOT at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Danny Willett secured his eighth European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the weekend, fighting off the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. While the big names of European golf were battling for glory, Rhys Enoch was further down the field and plugging away in tied 39th place.
GOLF
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy