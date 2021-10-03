Jerald Mitchell

FEB. 22, 1957 — SEPT. 26, 2021. Jerald Allan Mitchell, 64, passed away at his home in Weiser, ID on September 26, 2021. Jerald was born to George and Nora Mitchell on February 22, 1957 in New Plymouth, ID. He lived in the family home where he became an older brother to 4 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated New Plymouth High School in 1975. The family moved to Midvale, ID in 1976 and he moved with them. There he met the neighbor girl, Carla Heinrich, who turned out to be the love of his life. They married on October 4, 1980. They had one daughter, Cheri. Later in life Jerald met Tamara Christie in 1993. The had 3 kids, 1 son and 2 daughters; Daniel, Megan, and Kaycee. Then years later they married and had a set of twin, 1 girl and 1 boy; Sheena and Ty. After raising his 6 children, he reunite with the love of his life, Carla.