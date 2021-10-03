CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Festa Italiana offers Italian culture, food and family fun Sunday

New Britain Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – The second year of the revived Festa Italiana gave city residents a taste of Italian culture while offering family fun for all ages. Held in the parking lot of the Generale Ameglio Civic Association on Beaver St., the Festa Italiana offered food booths and trucks, vendors including jewelry and Italian souvenirs, and activities for children such as face painting, stickers and coloring. Traditional Italian music played for all festival-goers to enjoy while they ate, sat and chatted underneath a tent. Large pictures of famous Italian landmarks, including the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, adorned the Civic Association building and several families took pictures in front of them.

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville. The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hutchinson Square, at the intersection of Main Street and Doty Avenue. Organizers there will be fun for the whole family...
WAVY News 10

Fall Family Fun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- From the biggest pumpkin patch in the region to the crisp fall hayrides, there is family fun for all ages every day at the Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair. Harvest Fair manager, Stephen Pinner, joined us today to tell us more about it. They are open everyday...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NewsTalk 940 AM

Family Fun at Pumpkinfest This Weekend

Everything is pumpkin this time of year. Starbucks has their Pumpkin Latte's. Clean Juice has their pumpkin spices latte and The Pumpkin One smoothie. Oh and don't forget Pumpkin Pie Blizzards at Dairy Queen. That is to just name a few. Everything is pumpkin and I love it. So when...
wccbcharlotte.com

5th Annual Charlotte International Jerk Festival Celebrates Food, Family, Culture

CHARLOTTE — It’s a celebration of food, family, and culture in Uptown Charlotte. The 5th Annual Charlotte International Jerk Festival happened Saturday on West Trade Street. There are dozens of vendors, live music, and of course, food trucks which are serving up some of the best Caribbean dishes. There’s a vaccination area set up, and also free Covid-19 testing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Public Art#Italian People#Italians#Festa Italiana#Colosseum#Italian Vespa#Hartford Public Schools
providencejournal.com

Fun food things to do this weekend

Oktoberfest 2021 is happening this weekend with live music, dancing, German Festbier and traditional food, thanks to the German-American Cultural Society of Rhode Island, 78 Carter Ave., Pawtucket, (401) 726-9873, gacsri.org. The festivities take place across their outdoor Biergarten, Ratskellar bar and large indoor Bierhall. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance online or $12 at the door. Hours are Saturday, Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Black Hills Pioneer

Celebrate Family and Food

(Family Features) Family traditions and in-person connections are important parts of gatherings of loved ones, and many of those get-togethers are centered on food. The entire family coming together around a table covered with warm, delicious food to share stories and create new memories is what makes mealtime special. Forty...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
heraldstaronline.com

Food and fun

Chris Sniffin, left, and Joseph Leighton and other members of the Pater Noster household at Franciscan University of Steubenville prepared deep-fried Oreos during the St. Francis Festival that was part of the school’s homecoming festivities. The Christian men’s group stresses emulating the qualities of good fathers and supports such causes as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Aim Women’s Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
Whittier Daily News

Temecula Terror offers big frights, family-friendly fun and spooky cocktails

Once the sun dips behind the hills at Temecula’s Galway Downs equestrian facility, Temecula Terror begins. The independent haunt event is an outdoor experience about a creepy small town hosting its Halloween Harvest Carnival. Featuring three all-new mazes filled with scares, the event is open Thursdays-Sundays through Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31.
TEMECULA, CA
Delaware County Daily Times

Italian-American Festival brings food, music and family fun to Rose Tree Park Saturday

UPPER PROVIDENCE— Associazione Regionale Abruzzese Delco, in collaboration with its sister organizations in the Philadelphia area, will present the 11th Annual Italian-American Heritage Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Road, Upper Providence. Since its inception over a decade ago, the local Italian-American Festival brings together a variety of people, from those of Italian descent to those who enjoy all-things Italian. The festival will be held, rain or shine.
Mitchellrepublic.com

Pumpkin patch navigates drought while offering fall family fun

Like many, Brenda Olson thoroughly enjoyed showering her porch with the perfect pumpkins as soon as the leaves began to change. But, those perfect little pumpkins quickly added up when it came to purchasing them. The solution? The Olson’s started their very own pumpkin patch. “My wife would spend a...
Valley Times-News

Food, fun, togetherness focus of Beulah Family Day

BEULAH — The weather couldn’t have been better for Saturday’s Family Day on Lee Road 270 across from The Bridge Church in Beulah. The event was hosted by the Beulah Friends of the Community. There was plenty of food including hot off the grill hot dogs and hamburgers, nachos with...
Napa Valley Register

Festa Italiana returns Saturday to Lyman Park in St. Helena

Slice up the pizza, strike up the accordion music and rev up the Lambourghinis — St. Helena’s Festa Italiana is back. After taking one year off due to the coronavirus, the celebration of Italian Heritage Month returns to Lyman Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. “This is...
ABC Big 2 News

Fiddlesticks Farm Offering Fall Family Fun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – October has arrived, which means fall activities are here. From watching spooky movies to walking through pumpkin patches. Owner of Fiddlesticks Farm, Jessica Norton has prepared her farm for the public. “Everything is so hustle and bustle in town and we just want to have the laid back mellowed out vibe,” […]
MIDLAND, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spooky maze in Jamesville Beach Park offers family fun

If you're looking for some Halloween fun, a spooky but yet family-friendly drive-through experience opens tonight at Jamesville Beach Park. Halloween at the Park runs every night through October. Vehicle loads are encouraged to take a ride through a roughly one-mile maze. From the Spider Forest to the Villain’s Village, you'll find dozens of structures lit up by LED lights.
Killeen Daily Herald

CTC Patio Café offers Italian fare this Friday

The Central Texas College Hospitality programs’ Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining series continues with an Italian cuisine this Friday, October 1. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts are of the Student Center. The first course is an appetizer of classic Italian bruschetta ($6):...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Republic

Orchard Church offers Halloween fun

VACAVILLE — Orchard Church will host a family fun day this Halloween. Bring the children for a bounce house, enjoy live music and snack on candy popcorn and hot cocoa. For more information, call 707-448-5848 or visit ItsAllAboutFamilies.org. Tags: A2. Printed in the October 01, 2021 edition on page A2...
morganhilllife.com

Editorial: Families will have fun at inaugural cultural festival

The free festival will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center. We live in a world with a diversity of cultures that can make life far more interesting for all of us. One excellent way to build the character of young people is to give them plenty of opportunities to learn about the different styles of life found throughout the human family.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Italian or German food? Or how about both!

Whether you like Italian or German food, in this week's Takeout Tuesday, Chase SLC Foodie, has got you covered!. Carpaccio - Thinly sliced beef, olive oil, lemon, shaved cheese & a truffle mayo with arugula. Ravioli Porcini Mushroom - porcini mushroom sauce is the choice for someone who wants something...

Comments / 0

Community Policy