Festa Italiana offers Italian culture, food and family fun Sunday

NEW BRITAIN – The second year of the revived Festa Italiana gave city residents a taste of Italian culture while offering family fun for all ages. Held in the parking lot of the Generale Ameglio Civic Association on Beaver St., the Festa Italiana offered food booths and trucks, vendors including jewelry and Italian souvenirs, and activities for children such as face painting, stickers and coloring. Traditional Italian music played for all festival-goers to enjoy while they ate, sat and chatted underneath a tent. Large pictures of famous Italian landmarks, including the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, adorned the Civic Association building and several families took pictures in front of them.