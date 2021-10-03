CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culver City, CA

Why you might see a sadder, pricier pumpkin patch selection this year

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yUHd_0cFrd9Cq00

(NEXSTAR) – Summer may be over, but the drought is not. About half the country is experiencing drought conditions, and it’s taking a toll on fall festivities.

Pumpkin farmers, especially on the West Coast, are seeing fewer varieties and smaller yields. That means you may see fewer options — and a higher price tag — at the pumpkin patch.

“Overall, it’s not good,” said Lyra Marble, owner of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City, California. “Historically, the crops have been very predictable. California grows big abundant fields of pumpkins that are uniformly perfect. It’s always been the best pumpkin-growing environment.”

But not this year, Marble said. Farmers she works with in California planted larger crops than they usually need to and saw smaller returns. On top of the problems caused by drought, one farm was hit by a “never before seen migratory bird” that ate five acres of seedlings, Marble said.

“The growing season only got worse from there,” she said.

Why can’t we just move water to solve a drought?

Another farmer in the Sacramento valley told a local news station that most of the farmers in the area had their pumpkin crops devastated by a virus. Another in Half Moon Bay, California, said they’ve only grown half of what they typically would so they could use water wisely.

“This year is the hardest I’ve seen for Californian grown pumpkins,” Marble said.

Because it’s been such a challenging year, Marble said pumpkin patches are probably going to be in short supply of certain types of pumpkins, like the popular Blanco variety (the round, white ones) and smaller, ornamental pumpkins and squash.

The devastating drought in California has also forced her pumpkin patch to source pumpkins from farther away, in Oregon. It’s typically too wet to grow quality pumpkins there, Marble said, but the state also had a year that was much drier than average, so they saw an abundant crop.

Is it time to stop flushing the toilet?

The lower supply — and for pumpkin patches like Mr. Bones, the increased cost of transporting pumpkins from Oregon — will mean higher prices on pumpkins. That’s especially true for specialty pumpkins like colorful varieties, Marble said, because they are in shortest supply this year.

Drought also threatens to put a damper on the winter holiday season. “It’s been devastating for Christmas trees,” said Marbles, whose operation pivots from Mr. Bones to Mr. Greentrees come winter. “We are anxious We are expecting the unexpected and structuring the business to adapt.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

What encouraged Elon Musk to move Tesla HQ to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You’ve probably heard that Tesla will be moving its headquarters out of the Bay Area. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news in a meeting Thursday that the headquarters will be moved from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas. Musk then took to Twitter Friday morning...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Culver City, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Culver City, CA
Business
KRON4 News

SF Ferry offering additional service for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Ferry announced it will offer additional service to help with the busy weekend amid Fleet Week. There will be enhanced Pier 41 Short Hop service on Saturday and Sunday. All Pier 41 Short Hop departures, which will be free for all passengers during fleet Week, will […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

California makes ethnic studies a high school requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Along with English, science, math and other graduation requirements, California high school students will have to take a course in ethnic studies to get a diploma starting in 2029-30. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that makes California among the first in the nation to list ethnic studies as a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Marin County to modify its indoor mask mandate Oct. 15

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Following in San Francisco’s footsteps, Marin County on Friday announced it is easing its indoor mask requirement for select settings. According to a press release, county officials said the amended mandate applies to indoor settings that potentially qualify if they can verify everyone is fully vaccinated. This includes gyms, fitness centers, office settings, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, and college classes.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Christmas Trees#Pumpkin Patch#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

1K+
Followers
506
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy