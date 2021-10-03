CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTLp8_0cFrd5fw00

Philadelphia Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson has been listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple media outlets reported Johnson’s absence is tied to an undisclosed “personal matter.”

Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, participated in practice this week and did not have an injury designation on the final report.

Johnson, 31, has started all 102 games in which he has played since joining the Eagles in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wbuV_0cFrd5fw00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Philadelphia’s offensive line has been in a state of flux this season. Tackle Jordan Mailata also has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, while guards Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks are both on injured reserve.

The Eagles (1-2) also listed quarterback Gardner Minshew II, cornerback Mac McCain and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs (1-2).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
phillysportsnetwork.com

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Montana gives the ultimate compliments to Patrick Mahomes

Joe Montana pays Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment. Joe Montana is just like us at home watching Patrick Mahomes do things at the quarterback position nobody has ever done before with the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s sort of the way nobody used to play,” said a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs Game Sunday: Chiefs vs Bills odds and prediction for Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2021 season with the first five games on the schedule highlighted as the gauntlet through which they knew they must pass. Somehow the very beginning of the Chiefs calendar looked loaded with one contending team after another, and while there are other tough opponents sprinkled throughout the rest of the games, it was this first third that looked the most daunting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Falcons Watch#Carolina Panthers
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles: Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith signings make sense?

Howie Roseman has always made one thing very clear — if there is a player available, the Eagles are going to discuss potentially bringing him in. Which means the team is likely going to be spending some time on Wednesday morning discussing the possibility of signing either cornerback Stephon Gilmore or linebacker Jaylon Smith.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni quietly supporting missing Lane Johnson

PHILADELPHIA — The best Nick Sirianni could do Friday was to continue to have the back of veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who is dealing with a personal matter and won’t be around Sunday when the Eagles hit the road to oppose the Carolina Panthers. There is a reason Johnson...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles’ Lane Johnson Ruled Out For Sunday Against Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles officially ruled out offensive tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to deal with a personal matter, but they are getting a key piece of their offensive line back. Starting tackle Jordan Mailata will play after missing time with a knee sprain. Head coach Nick Sirianni would not say if Mailata will play on the right or left side. When it comes to Johnson’s situation, Sirianni was asked about toeing the line between a professional relationship and a personal relationship with his players. Panthers star running back Christian McCaffery is officially doubtful to play in the game. So that’s one less thing the Eagles have to worry about on Sunday.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy