Patriots-Buccaneers Pregame Notebook: Roster Elevations, Game Prediction and More

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USvyu_0cFrd0GJ00

The New England Patriots are set to welcome the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Foxboro, Massachusetts. Quarterback Tom Brady makes his return to New England, as the Pats will take on the Bucs from Gillette Stadium at 8:20pm ET on Sunday, October 3rd.

The Patriots and Buccaneers will meet in a regular season game for the 10th time overall and for the first time since the 2017 season when New England beat Tampa Bay, 19-14, on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 5, 2017. The Patriots are 7-2 against the Buccaneers all-time in the regular-season.

Viewing/Listening:

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by NBC and can be seen via your local affiliate. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will work from the sidelines.

RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The game will be produced by Marc Cappello.

STREAMING

This week's game is available to stream nationally in the United States in the New England Patriots official app, available via the team website.

Patriots Roster Moves and Elevations:

On Saturday, the Patriots activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry from injured reserve. Per multiple reports, 23-year-old is expected to play on Sunday against the Bucs. the At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, Harry’s size and strength could make him an effective weapon in short yardage situations, in both receiver and tight end packages. At his best, Harry has the frame to work as both a red zone and perimeter target, moving between the X- and Z-receiver roles. As such, he could be an effective target for Jones in the red zone; coincidentally an area in which the Pats have struggled, thus far.

The Patriots have elevated both DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai from their practice squad for Week Four.

For Bryant, this will be his first elevation. The hard-hitting defensive back has continuously played a versatile role with New England. He has taken snaps at free safety, strong safety, slot cornerback and perimeter cornerback. He has even taken eight snaps on the defensive line. With the Pats expected to heavily employ multiple defensive backs against the Bucs, Bryant should be expected to see some time on the field on Sunday night.

Tavai was elevated to the Pats’ active roster prior to the team’s Week Three matchup with the New Orleans Saints. contributed on defense and special teams. Tavai is a sizable linebacker with a plodding playing style that makes him a good fit for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. With three linebackers (Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche and Ja’Whaun Bentley) listed as ‘questionable,’ Tavai will provide depth at the position.

Buccaneers Roster Moves and Elevations:

Though initial x-rays on the injured ribs of tight end Rob Gronkowski may have been negative, follow-up MRI have revealed some damage beyond what was originally reported. Gronkowski did not travel with the Buccaneers to Foxboro, and as a result, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. In addition to missing his return to New England, Gronkowski leaves a significant void in the Bucs offense. Groubkowski is enjoying a strong season, compiling 184 yards receiving on 16 receptions, with four touchdowns. With Gronkowski out of the lineup, Tampa Bay will undoubtedly be leaning heavily on fellow tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

To help alleviate Gronkowski’s loss, the Bucs have elevated tight end Codey McElroy to their practice squad. Cornerback Rashard Robinson has also been elevated for game day to assist with a tin backfield, and will be an asset on special teams, as well. Tampa Bay has also promoted fellow corner Pierre Desir from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Brady to be Honored on Sunday

According to NFL Network, the Patriots will indeed offer a tribute to recognize Tom Brady upon his return. They will also briefly stop the game to commemorate his likely surpassing Drew Brees' all-time passing yards mark of 80,358.

While details of the tribute are unknown at this time, it is expected to include a pregame highlight video on the Gillette Stadium screen.

Patriot Maven Game Prediction:

Defensive Essential: Heavy on the Defensive Backs

While Patriots fans know all-too-well that Tom Brady has very few weaknesses, the Pats will not shy away from the daunting task of attempting to limit his success on Sunday. The best way for the Pats to do so will be to employ defensive formations, heavy on the defensive backs. In order to take away the passing lanes from Brady and the Bucs, the Pats will use a good amount of nickel/dime packages. While the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback will still get his looks against the Pats secondary, the home team will undoubtedly do all they can to marginally disrupt his chances, and force Tampa Bay to run the football

Offensive Essential: Take the Deep Shot

Through the first three games, New England’s passing game has been conservative, by design. While some have lamented this approach, it served rookie quarterback Mac Jones well, in Weeks One and Two. Jones had completed greater than 70% of his passes in each of his two starts, heading into their Week Three matchup against the Saints. Last Sunday, Jones found himself pressured on 17 drop backs, and was hit 11 times; taking two sacks. With suspect pass protection, the 23-year-old rookie may find himself under duress, facing an aggressive Tampa Bay defensive front.

Should Jones get time to throw, look for him to test his targets downfield, or utilize them in the red zone. Jones is still establishing his trust and synergy with his receivers, as well as his tight ends. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may look to use the passing game as a means of opening up the run.

Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor will continue to be Jones’ best options in the passing game. Agholor may also see the occasional deep shot, as the Pats look to test the Bucs depleted secondary. Newly-activated N’Keal Harry, along with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, have to help Jones make this happen in the red zone.

While the Bucs and Patriots are likely destined for a close contest, the visiting team still has the better roster from top to bottom. As a result, Brady and company do just enough to earn the win on Sunday evening.

Final score prediction: Bucs 27, Patriots 21

