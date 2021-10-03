Edin Dzeko steps out of Romelu Lukaku shadow with match-winning cameo
It's not easy to take up the mantle of a fan favourite, particularly when that crowd pleaser landed his club their first league title in over a decade. The adjective 'underwhelming' is probably the best word to use when describing the emotions of Inter supporters, who were forced to wave goodbye to superstar striker Romelu Lukaku in his prime, only to see 35-year-old veteran Edin Dzeko arrive on a free transfer.www.90min.com
