With its hybrid design and support for the latest technologies, Alder Lake is shaping up to be one of the most interesting releases in recent memory. And the leaked benchmarks of the Core i9 12900K have it bringing the fight to AMD in a way that few could have hoped for. Still, we need to have Intel's 12th-gen desktop chips in our hands before we're ready to pass judgement on it. Something that may happen a bit sooner than many expected.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO