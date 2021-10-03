The Last Game

Here we are, friends, at the end of another baseball season. Another Cardinal baseball season, I should specify, which really should make all of us feel quite lucky, no matter how frustrating things might seem at any given point along the way. When you’re a Cardinal fan, it is rare to not watch baseball well into October, and late September games are virtually always meaningful. This is not the fate of most of the rest of baseball fans, who far more often find themselves simply playing out the string on a season, waiting for next year, sometimes forever.