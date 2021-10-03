Jets vs Titans Game Thread

It’s week four of the NFL season and the New York Jets are home at MetLife Stadium hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Jets look to get their first win of the Robert Saleh era after opening the 2021 season with three consecutive losses. The Jets haven’t won a game in September since opening day of the 2018 season. It would be nice to get the first win of the season today at home against a hobbled Titans team without either of their two starting wide receivers. With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both out the Jets expect to see an even heavier dose of Derrick Henry than usual. How they handle that challenge will go a long way towards determining the outcome of this game.