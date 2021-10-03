CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets vs Titans Game Thread

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s week four of the NFL season and the New York Jets are home at MetLife Stadium hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Jets look to get their first win of the Robert Saleh era after opening the 2021 season with three consecutive losses. The Jets haven’t won a game in September since opening day of the 2018 season. It would be nice to get the first win of the season today at home against a hobbled Titans team without either of their two starting wide receivers. With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both out the Jets expect to see an even heavier dose of Derrick Henry than usual. How they handle that challenge will go a long way towards determining the outcome of this game.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Never mind the Jets and Titans; the real winner of Sunday’s tilt at MetLife Stadium is anyone blessed with the services of Derrick Henry on their fantasy football team. Tennessee has recovered from an early slip-up by not only feeding the MVP candidate but giving him the gridiron equivalent of a six-course meal. Over the past two victorious weekends, the Titans put the ball in Henry’s hands a jaw-dropping 72 times, a count that includes a career-high 35 carries in Week 2’s overtime prevailing against Seattle. Shockingly, Henry’s opportunities may only increase against the Jets. Last week’s divisional triumph over the Colts was a costly one, as the Titans’ receiving corps could be missing both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans vs. Jets Preview Week 4 | NFL Network

Here's everything you need to know before the Tennessee Titans take on the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook:...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Broncos Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Denver Broncos is in the books, and the Jets trail the Broncos 17 - 0. The Jets started the game on defense and forced a Broncos punt. The Jets then had a short possession that led to a Jets punt. The Broncos came back with a long, 11 play, 75 yard touchdown drive for a 7 - 0 Broncos lead at the end of the first quarter. It was another slow start for Zach Wilson and the Jets offense, as the Jets managed just six yards of offense in the first quarter.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Titans vs. Jets prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Titans -7.5 Moneyline: Titans -350, Jets +270. Over/Under: 47 (Over -110, Under -110) The Jets are 0-3 against the spread thus far in 2021. Week 1 was a close 19-14 loss against the now 3-0 Carolina Panthers, but through Weeks 2 and 3, New York lost by a combined 45 points. On one hand, things should begin to level out for the Jets, who are a professional football team by all legal and cosmetic standards. On the other hand, though, the defense is malleable, and not much is going right for rookie QB Zach Wilson early.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Titans’ star WRs, multiple other starters to miss game vs. NY Jets (Report)

The New York Jets might have finally come across a team that’s more star-crossed on the injury front than they are. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that his team will be missing receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones when they face the Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Titans look to continue road success vs. winless Jets

TENNESSEE (2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (0-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Titans by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 2-1; Jets 0-3. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 25-19-1. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Jets 26-22 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. LAST WEEK: Titans...
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans Top Plays from Week 4 vs. Jets | Tennessee Titans

Check out the Titans best plays from the Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
newyorkjets.com

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Titans (S1E4)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund start off with Titans RB Derrick Henry and how to slow him down (1:17). They also breakdown how the Jets defensive line matches up with the Titans offensive line (11:45), Jets WR Corey Davis' first matchup against his former team (14:02) and Zach Wilson's first taste of NFL defenses (15:18).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 bold predictions for Titans vs. Jets

The Jets could end their losing streak in Week 4 against a beatable Titans team. Though Tennesse has two wins this season, Tennessee features a one-dimensional offense and a suspect secondary that could open the door to the Jets’ first victory of the year. But Zach Wilson and company will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Jets#Concussion#American Football
ganggreennation.com

Previewing the Jets’ opposition: Tennessee Titans

The Jets will try again to notch their first win of the year as they face the Tennessee Titans for just the second time since 2015. In the last meeting between the teams, rookie Sam Darnold led the Jets to a 16-0 lead but the Titans roared back and won on a last minute Corey Davis touchdown. The Titans have established themselves as a playoff contender over the past few years and should provide a tough matchup for the Jets despite some injuries.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Sign John Franklin-Myers To Four Year Extension

According to multiple reports the New York Jets and defensive end John Franklin-Myers have agreed to a four year extension running through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. John Franklin-Myers, a 6’, 4”, 290 pound defensive end originally drafted in the fourth round of...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 10/09/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are overseas in London this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT so remember to be ready early. The Falcons will be without their top two receivers for this one, presenting an opportunity for the Jets to tack on another win following last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans. If the Jets can win this one they will be coming off the bye to face the New England Patriots in an attempt to reach the .500 mark. Fingers crossed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy