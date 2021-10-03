CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers vs Cowboys: Week 4 open game thread

By Bradley Smith
Cat Scratch Reader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers are back after a 10-day break for their biggest test of the year: a road game against the 2-1 Cowboys. Can the Panthers go on the road after an extended break and win a game they’re expected to lose? Can the Panthers show up against a big opponent after extra rest and avoid falling flat like they’ve been known to do in the past? Will the Panthers shrivel up and die, or will they show their ability to fight? These are all questions we’ll answer over the course of the next few hours, and hopefully we get the answers we want to see.

Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers 28 Cowboys 36: Awful third quarter sinks Panthers as they fall to 3-1 on the year

The Panthers came into this game as an underdog despite being one of the few undefeated teams left in the league through the first three weeks of the season. They faced some adversity for the first time in 2021 after allowing the Cowboys to score the first points of the game, but the offense responded immediately with a touchdown drive of their own to tie the game at 7-7.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers 28 Cowboys 36: Four takeaways from Carolina’s Week 4 loss to Dallas

The Panthers dropped their first game of the season after a disappointing Week 4 performance and now sit at 3-1 after four games. Carolina made it exciting in the fourth quarter by making it a one-score game late, but they just didn’t have enough juice left to pull off an upset and fell 36-28 to the Cowboys. Losing sucks, but I don’t think anyone expected this Panthers team to run the table, and losing on the road to an opponent who is also 3-1 isn’t the worst thing that could have happened.
NFL
