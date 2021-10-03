Panthers vs Cowboys: Week 4 open game thread

The Panthers are back after a 10-day break for their biggest test of the year: a road game against the 2-1 Cowboys. Can the Panthers go on the road after an extended break and win a game they’re expected to lose? Can the Panthers show up against a big opponent after extra rest and avoid falling flat like they’ve been known to do in the past? Will the Panthers shrivel up and die, or will they show their ability to fight? These are all questions we’ll answer over the course of the next few hours, and hopefully we get the answers we want to see.