Anthony Ramos reveals he didn't have driver's license before filming 'Transformers'

newyorkcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Anthony Ramos recently revealed that he got behind the wheel for the first time while filming 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. According to People magazine, the Emmy nominated star admitted during the 'Spout' podcast that he didn't have a driver's license before he was tapped to star in the franchise's seventh instalment.

