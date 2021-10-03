CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado woman moves on after surviving 1984 hammer attack

Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was attacked in her home by a hammer-wielding man in 1984 has found a sense of closure after the man believed to have been responsible was sentenced to three life terms for a separate attack around the same time.

The Denver Post reports Kim Rice attended the July trial of 61-year-old Alex Ewing, who was convicted of killing 27-year-old Bruce Bennett, 26-year-old Debra Bennett and their daughter, 7-year-old Melissa Bennett in Aurora.

Rice says a weight was lifted with the conviction, and she has never slept better.

Ewing is set for trial this month for the killing of another woman in her Lakewood home several days after Rice was attacked.

