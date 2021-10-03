CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: NFL slate opens with 4 winless teams in action

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Lions Bears Football Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) (David Banks)

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:30 p.m.

Long before Tom Brady takes the field to face his former team, the New England Patriots, the NFL gets started with four winless teams in action.

The early Sunday schedule also includes Carolina (3-0) trying to stay unbeaten at high-scoring Dallas (2-1). The four winless teams — Detroit, Indianapolis, the New York Giants and the New York Jets — are trying to avoid joining Jacksonville at 0-4. The Jaguars lost 24-21 at Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Lions play at Chicago. The Colts are at Miami. The Giants are at New Orleans. And the Jets host Tennessee. All of those winless teams are underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The only game featuring two undefeated teams comes Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Rams host Kyler Murray and Arizona.

The Sunday night game, though, is the most anticipated and the one that's been circled since the NFL schedule was released in May. Brady and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay visit New England, where Brady spent the first two decades of his storied NFL career and won six Super Bowl titles.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

