The day has come. Some of you may have had these dates circled on your calendar for at least a month, now. Some of you are probably more prescient and had this date circled before Opening Day. Either way, the day has arrived where the Braves and the Phillies are starting what figures to be a three-game series that will likely decide who’s going to win the NL East in 2021.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO