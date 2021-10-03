CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl5Ok_0cFrUaQx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlF5A_0cFrUaQx00
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks (at right).

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

  • Stephanie Grisham was not fond of Hope Hicks, a close aide to former President Donald Trump.
  • In her memoir, the former White House press secretary said that Hicks "had taken the easy way out" in getting "a cushy job" at Fox.
  • Hicks left the White House in March 2018 but rejoined the administration in March 2020.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

While working at the White House, former communications director Hope Hicks was a longtime favorite of former President Donald Trump, serving at the outset his presidency until departing for a position at Fox and then returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

However, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was not too fond Hicks, as she details in her forthcoming memoir, " I'll Take Your Questions Now ."

In a section of the book that was adapted and published by Politico, Grisham describes how Hicks, who initially served in the administration from January 2017 to March 2018, was likely "stressed out" in explaining the aide's exit.

"I think she had been understandably stressed out by the communications director job and didn't like the fact that she had been subpoenaed and had had to testify in the Robert Mueller investigation (during which she admitted to congressional investigators that she had, in her words, told some tiny "white lies" on behalf of the president). She was also being hounded by the paparazzi about her personal life," Grisham wrote.

However, Grisham went on to explain the distaste that she held for Hicks, especially after the advisor returned to the White House in March 2020 after serving as the chief communications officer at Fox. While working at Fox, Hicks reportedly maintained ties with White House officials, according to CNN .

"She had left for a sabbatical at Fox, where she had a great title and reportedly made close to $2 million. I can't pretend that her presence didn't irritate me. In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out. We all would have loved to take a cushy job somewhere else for two years so that we would be begged to come back to the White House to 'save' the administration," she wrote.

In her second stint at the White House, Hicks served as a counselor to Trump until her final departure in January during the waning days of the administration.

In the memoir, Grisham futher described the atmosphere of the White House under Trump in unflattering terms, deriding it as "a hot mess."

"I can give you endless metaphors to describe the Trump White House from a press person's perspective - living in a house that was always on fire or in an insane asylum where you couldn't tell the difference between the patients and the attendants or on a roller coaster that never stopped - but trust me, it was a hot mess 24/7," she wrote. "How people did the job without going crazy was a question in itself."

During her tenure as White House press secretary, Grisham never conducted regular briefings, but instead chose to conduct television interviews with favored media outlets.

She resigned as the chief of staff and press secretary to first lady Melania Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 10

empath
6d ago

All of you who supported Trump took the easy way out.

Reply
10
CeeCee
6d ago

Hope Hicks is 45's side piece!!! She sold her soul for his wrinkles pecker!!!

Reply
7
Related
WashingtonExaminer

What did Stephanie Grisham expect?

Of all the charlatans and grifters keen to cash out of Trumpworld with some tawdry tell-all of Donald Trump's presidency, few figures had the most potential for dropping a true bombshell than Stephanie Grisham.
POTUS
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Fiona Hill: Trump ‘was turning himself essentially into a pretzel' dealing with Putin

Former White House Adviser on Russia and author of "There Is Nothing for You," Fiona Hill joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her experience working for Trump and the former president's intense fascination with Vladimir Putin, recalling the Helsinki press conference where the president sided with the Russian autocrat over his own intelligence agencies. "President Trump was trying to defer to his favorite strong man, to Putin. He didn't want to be shown up in front of Putin, he didn't want to answer the question, and he was turning himself essentially into a pretzel trying to avoid it," says Hill. Oct. 7, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Hicks
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
nickiswift.com

What Did Don Lemon Tell Stephanie Grisham To Do About Her Tell-All Book?

Many people are not happy about Stephanie Grisham spilling all the tea in her new memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now." According to CNN, even her former boss, ex-president Donald Trump, decided to give his input via spokesperson about her new book. "Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," Trump's statement read. "She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ivanka and Jared thought they were ‘shadow president and first lady,’ Grisham claims

Stephanie Grisham has already revealed one nickname that White House staffers had for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Now she’s revealed how the couple, in her opinion, viewed themselves.“I believe that he [Mr Kushner] and Ivanka kind of thought they were a shadow president and first lady,” the former Trump aide told CNN.Ms Grisham, who served as Donald Trump’s press secretary and Melania’s chief of staff, is currently promoting her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.The memoir is filled with unflattering stories about Mr Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who she...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#Ap Photo#The White House#Politico#Cnn
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Trump tells 4 former aides to defy Jan. 6 committee's subpoena

Former President Donald Trump is directing a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and signaling he will go to court to block their testimony to the investigators. The committee has subpoenaed documents and testimony from four Trump...
POTUS
CNN

Why we shouldn't give Stephanie Grisham a pass

(CNN) — Stephanie Grisham is on something of a reclamation tour these days. In support of her tell-all memoir about her time in the Trump White House -- she was chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump and served as press secretary for President Donald Trump -- Grisham is making sure everyone knows that she had long harbored doubts about the then-President and his grip on reality.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

249K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy