Women's Health

Pregnant during pandemic: Expectant mothers remain at high risk of COVID-19

By Olga Grigoryants
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 6 days ago
Nicole Taylor was planning her baby shower last November when her son came back from preschool with a stuffy nose. The pandemic was sweeping across Southern California, but the preschool followed stringent precautions, so Taylor brushed off any concerns about her son being infected with coronavirus. A few days later...

International Business Times

Man Paralyzed After Needle Breaks, Stays In His Body While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

A 22-year-old man in India has been paralyzed after a needle broke and remained inside his body as he was getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The man, identified as Indresh Ahirwar, got jabbed at a vaccination camp in Lalitpur, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sept. 9. A few hours later, he developed fever and blistering in his hands. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment after his condition deteriorated, reported News 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfla.com

New CDC guidance recommends expectant mothers get vaccinated for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new health advisory recommending expectant mothers or those planning to become pregnant seek vaccination against COVID-19. The health advisory from the CDC is intended to promote vaccination for those who are pregnant or may become pregnant and prevent serious illness or adverse pregnancy outcomes due to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Flint Journal

Five things to know about COVID-19 and risks to pregnant women

Pregnancy can be a difficult, anxiety-riddled adventure even outside a pandemic. Women, once peppering doctors with questions about allowed or prohibited foods, exercise duration or hair dye, are now faced with the reality of beginning or growing a family during a long-lasting pandemic. Cases are rising in Michigan and across...
DETROIT, MI
seattlepi.com

Pregnant? Health care tips for new parents during COVID-19

(BPT) - Finding out you are pregnant is life-changing and you may experience a range of emotions. New parents have lots on their plate, especially with concerns around COVID-19. This can leave many feeling overwhelmed from information and advice, which can lead to skipping the important step of making appointments for themselves and their baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
kosu.org

Pregnant ER doctor explains why she got COVID-19 booster as CDC says Delta variant poses high risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isurging pregnant peopleto get vaccinated against COVID-19. A new study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology shows that the Delta variant results inworse outcomesfor them and their babies than prior versions of the virus — with up to 15% of pregnant people who catch the virus ending up hospitalized.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
neusenews.com

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups

To strengthen and extend protections against severe illness, North Carolinians at high risk for serious illness or exposure, and who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech (COMINARTY) vaccine for six months or more, can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVC

Unvaccinated pregnant women at 'high risk for severe complications' from COVID

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent health advisory pleading with pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid new data showing they face greater health risks for themselves and their babies. The CDC, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cannabis use by pregnant women increased during pandemic

A Kaiser Permanente analysis of more than 100,000 pregnancies in Northern California finds a 25% increase in the rate of cannabis use early in pregnancy after the pandemic began in spring 2020. The analysis was reported in a research letter in the September 27 issue of JAMA. The study found...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MercuryNews

