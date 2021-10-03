Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts
Pumpkin spice lovers will be thrilled to hear that fan-favorite 'The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut' will be returning to Voodoo Doughnut this year. Voodoo Doughnut is a doughnut purveyor best known for its handmade, innovative doughnuts and its efforts to give back to local communities. Voodoo Doughnut is also well known for its hit seasonal treat, The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut, which will be making a triumphant return this year. The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut is a pumpkin spice cake doughnut that's topped with a dollop of cream cheese icing, a dusting of pumpkin spice, and a smattering of fall-colored sprinkles. As Voodoo Doughnut CEO sums it up: "Who doesn’t dig pumpkin spice?"www.trendhunter.com
