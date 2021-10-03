Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts

Organic and fair trade chocolate maker Theo Chocolate is preparing for the arrival of the holiday season with Virtual Chocolate Tasting Classes that explore classic holiday bar flavors. A virtual tasting experience is a fun way to connect with friends and family, no matter where they are in the world, and the experience includes a box with seven different chocolate flavors and a live class with a Theo chocolate expert from the Chocolate Factory in Seattle. Over the course of an hour, virtual class participants will be guided through an interactive experience that promises to change the way they eat chocolate.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO