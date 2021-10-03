Another Voice: Climate refugees And migrants

A recent report from the World Bank projected that before 2050, planetary climate change will produce “more than 200 million internally displaced people”. Placed comfortably three decades in the future, this may be a rosy underestimate. As the climate emergency grows, more areas of the planet are already being disrupted. Just this summer over 100 million people were affected by flooding in central China. When regions become uninhabitable, people who have lost everything become refugees, and climate refugees are changing the world today.