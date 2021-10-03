Why Harry in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Is One of the Worst TV Fathers and Husbands of All Time
Television is no stranger to terrible dads and husbands. From Dexter Morgan in Dexter to Walter White in Breaking Bad and everyone in between, there are plenty of shows that feature men who aren't exactly in the running for a World's Best Dad trophy. Whether sneaking out in the middle of the night to go on murder sprees, making and selling drugs, or other actions of dubious merit, they're always claiming that the illegal acts and morally questionable decisions they make are for the betterment of their family, and yet their children and spouses — the very ones they're trying to protect — always seem to get caught in the cross fire.collider.com
Comments / 0