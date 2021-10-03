CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Why it’s time to declare the death penalty dead: Margery M. Koosed

By Guest columnist, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guest columnist Margery M. Koosed is the Aileen McMurray Trusler Professor Emerita at The University of Akron School of Law. Her writing focuses on death penalty litigation issues. She was an informal resource person for the Ohio Supreme Court’s Joint Task Force on the Administration of Ohio’s Death Penalty and is currently serving as board chair of Ohioans to Stop Executions. She is co-chairing NCJW/CLE’s 2021 Lois Zaas Memorial Advocacy Lecture on Oct. 27.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
aymag.com

Murder Mystery: Arkansas and the Death Penalty

When Winthrop Rockefeller was defeated by Dale Bumpers in 1970, one of his last acts as governor of Arkansas was to commute the sentences of all 15 men on death row. Rockefeller thought capital punishment was morally wrong. He said, “I cannot and will not turn my back on lifelong Christian teachings and beliefs, merely to let history run out its course on a fallible and failing theory of punitive justice.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Army Times

State seeks death penalty for Marine veteran in family’s deaths

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a 33-year-old former Marine accused of massacring a Florida family under the delusion that they were child sex traffickers. In a news release sent Friday, the state attorney’s office said the killings of a Lakeland, Florida, man, his girlfriend, their baby and the child’s grandmother were “committed on a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Petro
Person
Bob Taft
kfgo.com

EXPLAINER: What’s next in Dru Sjodin death penalty case

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota’s first and only federal capital punishment case is on hold after a federal judge threw out the death sentence given to Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. in 2006 in the death of college student Dru Sjodin. Judge Ralph Erickson cited what he called misleading testimony from a...
FARGO, ND
INFORUM

Why Alfonso Rodriguez may never face the death penalty again

FARGO — It is statistically unlikely Alfonso Rodriguez will ever face execution, though a new death sentence for the man convicted of killing Dru Sjodin in 2003 is not beyond the realm of possibility. On Sept. 3, U.S. Eighth Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson overturned the 68-year-old's death sentence after more...
FARGO, ND
wosu.org

Advocates Remain Hopeful Ohio Will Abolish Death Penalty

Ohio lawmakers are back in session with a list of bills to consider, including measures that would abolish the death penalty in the state. Anti-execution advocates have said they're getting closer and closer to accomplishing their goal. There are bipartisan bills in the Ohio House and Senate to end the...
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Death penalty won't be sought in Ohio police officer's death

DAYTON, Ohio — Federal prosecutors have decided against seeking the death penalty against a man charged in the shooting death of an Ohio police officer almost two years ago. The Dayton Daily News reports that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland notified the court and defendant Nathan Goddard that the United States “will not seek a sentence of death” in the slaying of Dayton police detective and Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer Jorge DelRio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Supreme Court#Capital Punishment#Death Sentence#Fbi#Death Row Inmates#The Ohio Supreme Court#Joint Task Force#Ohioans#Ncjw Cle
Ironton Tribune

Death penalty upheld in Lawson’s quadruple murder case

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty conviction of a Lawrence County man who was found guilty of the murders of four of his relatives. The appeal was heard by the court in March for Arron Lawson, who in 2019 pleaded guilty, was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2017 quadruple homicides of Stacey Holston, 25, her son, Devon Holston, 8, her mother, Tammie McGuire, 43, and Tammie’s husband, Donald McGuire, 50, on Oct. 11, 2017, at 15497 State Route 93, Pedro.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
KTSA

RIP: Oregon’s Death Penalty

On today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/07/2021), we have an exclusive: citizens passed Oregon’s death penalty, not once but twice. It has been signed off on by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Oregon Supreme Court. Now, in violation of state law, Lame Duck Kate Brownshirt and her DOJ are driving a stake through the heart of a criminal penalty approved of by the voters (without a vote and without legislation). Lars speaks with Former DA Josh Marquis for more information.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Gazette

Judge disallows 'other acts' evidence in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

A Wisconsin judge denied requests by both prosecutors and defenders to submit certain evidence for the jury trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during the riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. At...
CONGRESS & COURTS
davisvanguard.org

Judge Declares Two Separate Penalties for the Same Crime

SANTA BARBARA – Judge Clifford Anderson heard two separate cases of minors with DUI this Monday. While he found both guilty for the same crime, there was a disparity between their penalties. Both Porter Rayne Stock and Tyler Joshua Miller were detained for allegedly Driving Under the Influence (DUI) among...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Gazette

Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder, judge rules

Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson last year, will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Thursday. Letecia Stauch hearing: Blood stains from Gannon Stauch's bedroom among evidence presented. District Judge Gregory Werner ruled there was enough evidence for her to stand trial...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy