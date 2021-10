Texas is currently experiencing a heat wave, but preparations are already under way for the coming winter. This week, the Railroad Commission sent a Notice to Operators, asking gas facility and gas pipeline facility operators to take all necessary actions to operate during the winter season. The notice details best practices and a reminder to update information with their electric service providers for critical load serving electric generation. The critical load application, an Electric Reliability Council of Texas form, is included in the notice.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO