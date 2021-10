SYFY has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming reboot of Slumber Party Massacre -- and it already gives a first look at the Driller Killer at the heart of the movie's horror. The original film centered on a slumber party that got crashed by an escaped serial killer wielding a huge drill. The movie got mixed reviews, but made enough money to become a cult classic and earn a pair of sequels -- Slumber Party Massacre II and Slumber Party Massacre III, which came out in 1987 and 1990, respectively. The "Massacre" brand also spawned The Sorority House Massacre, which also got two sequels, between 1986 and 1990.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO