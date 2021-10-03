Nearly 20 patrol deputies, investigators, and supervisory officers were promoted at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), including one – Lt. Col. Kelvin Ashe – who made history this week.
Among those achieving the next higher rank in RCSD’s various divisions and regions were Deputy Chief Harry Polis, the new commander of the Operations Division, and Lt. Col. Ashe, who directs the Uniform Division. Polis, is replacing Deputy Chief Chris Cowan who retired from RCSD on Sept. 30 to become...thelakemurraynews.net
Comments / 1