Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.

Metro International

Athletics-Kenya’s Jepkosgei upsets Kosgei to win London Marathon

LONDON (Reuters) -Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling women’s London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish outside the podium places. Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was a comfortable winner of...
WORLD
The Independent

London Marathon to celebrate ‘togetherness’ as 40,000 runners after Covid

The London Marathon will welcome back more than 40,000 runners for a colourful charity spectacular on Sunday after the mass event was scrapped last year due to coronavirus restrictions.A further 40,000 participants will choose their own 26.2 mile route to earn the same finisher's medal and T-shirt by completing a virtual run which was introduced in 2020.It is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously and the first time that runners have tackled the marathon's traditional route from Blackheath to Westminster in October rather than during spring.The date is not the only change. There is no bag...
WORLD
The Independent

London Marathon: 80,000 runners take part in ‘moment of joy’ as race returns from two-year Covid gap

Eighty-thousand runners took part in the triumphant return of the London Marathon on Sunday after an 889-day absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Former health secretary Matt Hancock, broadcasters Chris Evans and Sophie Raworth, and former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss were among 40,000 tackling the 26.2 mile course from Greenwich to The Mall, while a similar number took part in other locations around the country using a tracking app.They ran alongside swarms of people in fancy dress, including people dressed as a rhino, a submarine and a cupcake. The weather conditions were sunny and cool with temperatures peaking at around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ethiopia's Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year...
WORLD
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

Last year’s event was scrapped due to Covid-19 restrictions. There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital. More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon

A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon. Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel. While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed...
WORLD
Indy100

Woman runs London Marathon for hospital that helped her father survive Covid

A woman whose father fell into a coma on her birthday will be running the London Marathon for the hospital that nursed him back to health. Nadine Brower, 44, from Tring, Hertfordshire told the PA news agency that all funds raised will go towards her father’s rehabilitation aftercare and the charity hospital, the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability, in Putney south-west London.
TENNIS
cbslocal.com

Boston Marathon 2021: Reduced Field, Rolling Start Among COVID Precautions

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the same familiar streets and the same familiar route. But everything else about this year’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon will feel a little different. “We reduced the field size by 40%, eliminated the Athletes Village and we’ll have a rolling start for the first...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ticket applications for Birmingham 2022 close to 2million

The Commonwealth Games has received almost two million applications for tickets to Birmingham 2022.Organisers say they are well on the way to having capacity crowds at all venues in what will be the first multi-sport event to have full stadia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.On Thursday morning the Queen launched her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on its global relay.Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.The Queen, with The Earl of Wessex, launched The Queen’s...
WORLD
CBS Boston

Chris Nikic, First Athlete With Down Syndrome To Finish Ironman Triathlon, Ready To Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — At just 22 years old, Chris Nikic has already accomplished something very few others dream about: finishing an Ironman triathlon. And he’s the first with down syndrome to do it. Last year, Chris swam 2.4 miles in the Panama City, Fla., competition, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles. And it was not easy. At one point, he was bitten by a swarm of ants along the course. “I had bad bites on my legs,” Chris told WBZ-TV. His father Nik continued the conversation. “He stopped for nutrition and stepped on a pile of ants,” said Nik. “He was essentially running with poisonous...
BOSTON, MA
Frankfort Times

Pressure mounting on Japan in WCup qualifier vs. Australia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With two defeats out of three games already in World Cup qualification, Japan needs to beat Australia on Tuesday in Saitama or face the genuine prospect of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1994. In contrast, the Socceroos are in excellent form and will take a huge step towards Qatar with a win.
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Runners Meet Former Race Champions, Buy Gear At Fan Fest

BOSTON (CBS) — The clock is ticking and the final countdown to Marathon Monday is underway. On Saturday, Fan Fest was busy with anxious runners buying gear and enjoying Boston in the fall. “It’s wonderful. I love fall running. It’s my favorite time of year,” runner Tonya MacNeil said. Hundreds of runners crowded the finish line to grab a snapshot of this historic race with their bibs in hand. Fan Fest was filled with energy. 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi took photos with runners. He says this city has touched his heart. “I’m just blessed to be a part of that journey. And...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Runners, Organizers Prepare For Return Of Chicago Marathon; Heat Will Bring Extra Challenge

CHICAGO (CBS) — We are just hours away from the start of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Anticipation is high, after COVID forced people off the pavement and onto treadmills last year CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports preparations are happening in more ways than one. Downtown street closures began a couple days ago in preparation for the marathon, and large water stations have been set up along the race route. Meantime, runners are preparing mentally and physically for the big race, but everyone is determined to accomplish the 26.2 miles for their own reason. There are runners, and then there are marathoners. Marie Bargoletti,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING

