Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

By SAMYA KULLAB - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion...

