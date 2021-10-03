CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a robot to do the dirty work with up to 47% off Eufy vacuum cleaners today

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot a mess you need to clean up but can't be bothered with some archaic thing called a "broom"? Well, the future is the present today. Get yourself a robot to do the dirty work. One of Amazon's daily deals today is a selection of Eufy robot vacuums and mops all down to low prices with some as much as 47% off. For example, the least expensive option is the Eufy RoboVac 12 on sale for $127.99. This is a robot vacuum that normally sells for around $240. While it has gone on sale in the past, it has never gone as low as today's deal.

