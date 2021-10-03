Rob Gronkowski dealing with 4 cracked ribs, 1 fractured rib and a punctured lung

Rob Gronkowski will not be a part of the Tom Brady return to New England on Saturday after missing practice all week with an injury, but the severity of it was revealed on Sunday.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Gronkowski told him he has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung.”

The Bucs did not initially believe Gronk’s injury was that severe after initial X-rays came back negative, but he received further MRI tests during the week that revealed the extent of the damage, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

It is possible the 32-year-old tight end could miss several weeks with the injuries.

Gronkowski did not travel with the Bucs, either, so he will not even be on the sidelines for his first game back at Gillette Stadium since coming out of retirement to join the Bucs last year.

Meanwhile, the Patriots plan to recognize Brady upon his first return to Foxborough and also reportedly plan to briefly stop the game when he surpasses Drew Brees to become the all-time passing yards leader.