Jalen Hurts faces major unexpected setback for Chiefs game
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to turn around their fortunes against the Kansas City Chiefs, but are dealing with a major setback. The Eagles announced their inactives for Week 4 about 90 minutes before tipoff, with stalwart right tackle Lane Johnson listed as OUT due to a personal matter. Philadelphia offered no further details on Johnson’s status, but it seems clear he’s physically healthy enough to play.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1