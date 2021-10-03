CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jalen Hurts faces major unexpected setback for Chiefs game

By Nihad Žunić
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to turn around their fortunes against the Kansas City Chiefs, but are dealing with a major setback. The Eagles announced their inactives for Week 4 about 90 minutes before tipoff, with stalwart right tackle Lane Johnson listed as OUT due to a personal matter. Philadelphia offered no further details on Johnson’s status, but it seems clear he’s physically healthy enough to play.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Montana gives the ultimate compliments to Patrick Mahomes

Joe Montana pays Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment. Joe Montana is just like us at home watching Patrick Mahomes do things at the quarterback position nobody has ever done before with the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s sort of the way nobody used to play,” said a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Ravens#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Dallas Cowboys#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles: Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith signings make sense?

Howie Roseman has always made one thing very clear — if there is a player available, the Eagles are going to discuss potentially bringing him in. Which means the team is likely going to be spending some time on Wednesday morning discussing the possibility of signing either cornerback Stephon Gilmore or linebacker Jaylon Smith.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Jalen Hurts throws for 387 yards in loss to Chiefs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 32 of his 48 pass attempts for 387 yards and two touchdowns and added 47 yards rushing on eight attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Fantasy Impact:. Hurts's 387 yards passing is a new career-high, and he would have had even more if not...
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys prepping for intelligence, mobility from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

DALLAS — Monday Night Football is coming to WFAA! Watch special coverage of the Cowboys vs. the Eagles throughout the day, including a sports special at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff and a 1-on-1 interview with Dak after the game. The Dallas Cowboys have faced different styles of quarterbacks to start...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts: “I was the issue in this game”

The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t competitive in Monday night’s 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys for many reasons. But as far as quarterback Jalen Hurts is concerned, the loss is on him. “I didn’t do a good enough job of leading. I didn’t do a good enough job of running our...
NFL
NESN

Jalen Hurts Shoulders Blame For Eagles’ Loss With Interesting Take

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Jalen Hurts didn’t exactly have his best game on “Monday Night Football” against the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s certainly not shying away from taking the blame. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw two interceptions and ran for just 35 yards in...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Does QB Jalen Hurts Need to Be More Aggressive for Eagles?

In Roob's Eagles Observations, does Jalen Hurts need to be more aggressive? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Something Jalen Hurts could do better, a player who might help in the red zone and how much does Fletcher Cox still have left. That’s a small taste of what you’ll find...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
61K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy