Up to 3,200 pedophiles worked in French Catholic Church since 1950, commission says

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The head of an independent commission investigating child sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church said Sunday there have been between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophile priests or other members of the church since 1950, Le Monde reports. What to watch: The revelation comes days before the commission releases its full...

