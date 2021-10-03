CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Fareed: America could squander its potential

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fareed gives his take on why political dysfunction could cancel out the US’s many structural advantages over other countries.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

America Has Slightly Reduced Its Nuclear Arsenal

The Biden administration revealed how many nukes America has on Tuesday, abandoning a Trump-era policy of nuclear secrecy. Between its active and stored nukes, the U.S. is sitting on 3,750 world-ending weapons as of the last official count in September 2020. In 2018 the number was 3,805, so 55 fewer weapons than last count.
MILITARY
CNN

America's CEOs are losing confidence in the economy

New York (CNN Business) — US business leaders are still upbeat about the economic recovery. But they're not as confident as they were just a few months ago, and they blame the Delta variant and a super tight labor market for the drop in sentiment. The Conference Board, a leading...
ECONOMY
WTHI

Goldman Sachs warns of a 'real risk' that America could default on its debt

Concern is rising on Wall Street over Washington's debt ceiling game of chicken. Goldman Sachs warned clients on Wednesday that Congress may fail to raise or suspend the debt ceiling prior to the October 18 deadline. "It looks unlikely that Congress will address the debt limit before the last minute,...
ECONOMY
Fox News

Could Congress Let America Default On Its Debt?

There is uncertainty in Washington this week as Republicans voted down a measure to raise the debt ceiling amid the backdrop of a potential government shutdown due to disagreement in Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remarked that failing to raise the debt ceiling could lead to the U.S. defaulting on its debt and the outcome could be disastrous for the American economy. In addition, inflation continues to threaten the economy, as Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell says that supply shortages are leading to price increases. Host of “Making Money” on the FOX Business Network Charles Payne joins the FOX News Rundown to discuss how President Biden’s $3.5 trillion dollar spending package could lead to further inflation. Later, Senior Advisor on Innovation during the Obama Administration and author of The Raging 2020s Alec Ross joins to explain how the spending package could have less of an impact on inflation than the infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fareed America
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Popular left-wing blogger Brooklyn Dad hits back after it’s revealed he was paid by Democratic party

Popular left-wing blogger Brooklyn Dad Defiant has brushed off criticism that he was being paid by a Democratic political action committee during the 2020 election.Majid Padellan pointed out that his Twitter profile states he is a senior adviser to ReallyAmerican.com, and thanked his followers for standing up for him in the face of criticism from the left and progressives.“Just woke up, saw Brooklyn Dad trending because a bunch of folks thought I was hiding information clearly stated in my profile, but even MORE of you stood up for me,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Thanks you guys. I love you!”According to...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

‘Can you believe this?’: key takeaways from the report on Trump’s attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

672K+
Followers
104K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy