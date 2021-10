Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Natrona County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 4, 2021 in honor and memory of Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas. Lt. Dundas began his career at the Casper Police Department in 2008 and was honored as CPD Officer of the Year in 2011 and Sergeant of the Year in 2015. He was awarded the Life-Saving Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal and the Police Service Cross with combat distinction. Dundas died on September 27, 2021.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO