Fayetteville, WV

What to do in West Virginia October 3 through October 10

By Gailyn Markham
 6 days ago

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas.

October 4: The Monday Market

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, the Gaines Estate will introduce The Monday Market, an event that will feature Fayetteville’s finest food trucks, produce vendors, artisans and more on the first Monday of the month. The market will be made complete with live music from local artists.

The market will be located in the Walnut Grove in the back yard of the Gaines Estate, a 1920’s era mansion located at 225 West Maple Ave in downtown Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville invites everyone to enjoy a Monday at the market.

October 4: Beckley Art Center Workshop

The Beckley Art Center (BAC) will host a series of workshops throughout October. The first- a recycled instruments class- will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021.

According to the BAC, the free class is meant for those ages four and older. The workshop will begin at 5 p.m.

October 6: Pub n’ Play

Join those at the Gaines Estate on Wednesday, October 6, for Pub n’ Play- a night filled with fun, laughter and delicious drinks. The house bar will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to event organizers, there will be yard games, live music and food trucks.

The Gaines Estate is located at 225 W. Maple Street in Fayetteville.

October 7: Sunset Dinner Series/ WV Wine Pairing

On Tuesday, October 7, Tamarack will host a Sunset Dinner Series and West Virginia Wine pairing. The event, which will take place outside on the Terrace, will feature string lights overhead, live music by Ryan Smith and chef-inspired culinary pairings with West Virginia wines in a delicious three-course meal.

Hors d’oeuvres and libations will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with dinner and live music to follow at 7 p.m.

Call Tamarack at 304-256-6843 or visit tamarackwv.com for more information.

October 7: Ivy Terrace presents Chance McCoy

At 7 p.m. on October 7, Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will welcome Chance McCoy, a Grammy-winning Indie Folk musician, music producer, and film composer from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Ivy Terrace concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All-Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.

Learn more about McCoy's music

October 8: Murder Mystery Dinner

Tamarack will host a murder mystery dinner presented by Murder & Merriment on Friday, October 8.

During the evening, the cast and crew of the 1942 movie “Return to Horror Island” join director Victor Marshall for a private screening of the new film. But apparently, someone wants to turn their movie into a reality.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $50.

October 8 and 9: Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm

Miller’s Farm in Lewisburg will host its haunted farm event on Friday and Saturday. The evening will be filled with games, prizes, a bonfire, donuts, funnel cakes, pizza, butterbeer, coffee, Toxic Transit Escape and a journey through the haunted farm.

The fun will kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night

October 8 and October 9: Fright Nights WV

West Virginia’s premier haunted attraction is back again each weekend in October with two new themes, including Camp Kilamee and Hexed!

Fright Nights’ haunt features five total terrifying themes to make your way through, creating one incredible haunted experience!

The attraction is located at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.

Timed tickets are available now at frightnightswv.com

October 9: Fall WV Birds of Prey Photography Workshop

On Saturday, October 9, Three Rivers Avian Center will host a Fall Photo Workshop, featuring 10 to 12 birds or prey. Participants will have the opportunity to photograph a bald eagle, screech owls, an American Kestrel, a great-horned owl, and Benny, the farm owl- all posing like models in natural settings.

“It’s an excellent way to capture once-in-a-lifetime photographs of skittish birds and a way to practice your wildlife photography skills at the same time,” said event organizers. “It’s quite rare to be able to ask to place birds of prey in a photographic position, but you can at this workshop.”

The day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but participants can choose the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or the afternoon sessions from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. if they can’t commit to a full day.

The participation fee helps fund the rehabilitation work at the Three Rivers Avian Center.

To register or for more information, visit www.stevenrotsch.com.

October 9: Second Annual Leaf Peepers Cruise

On October 9, the City of Richmond will host the Second Annual Leaf Peppers monocle cruise along the WV Hellbender.

The ride will begin at 11 a.m. and end that evening.

The event will act as a fundraiser for local kids for Christmas.

Learn more about the cruise

October 9: WGB presents Oktoberfest Celebration

Weathered Ground Brewery (WGB)is bringing back its Oktoberfest Party for 2021. The event is fun for all ages, with games and activities including the fan-favorite Stein Holding Competition, live music and authentic Oktoberfest Cuisine.

WGB invites all to come and take part in the traditions, the fun, and of course, the beer! Activities will commence at noon.

October 9: Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns live at The Lost Paddle

The Lost Paddle at ACE Adventure Resort will welcome Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns. The free show will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“About as smooth as Appalachian shine, ‘Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns’ sound was described best by reclusive local legend Benjie Saunders when saying ‘it’s like Uncle Tupelo and the Afghan Whigs got in a bar fight with Tom Waits over a joint, and there ain’t nuthin’ wrong with that,’” shared event organizers. “With an eclectic mix of genres that have influenced the group, it’s hard to classify them as just an alt-country band. Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns are an Appalachian Rock band that have found a niche all their own. The stories in their songs are almost as diverse as the influences you hear in the music.”

Learn more about Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns

ACE Adventure Resort is located in Oak Hill.

October 10: Fright Nights Fall Festival

West Virginia’s premier haunted attraction will host its first-ever Fright Nights Fall Festival on Sunday, October 10.

With an admission ticket, families can enjoy a walk-through of Fright Nights Lite (a lighter, daytime version of our famous haunted house) and a fall hayride. Inflatables, face painting, and fantastic fall vendors will be set up as well as spooktacular foods and drinks.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.FrightNightsWV.com.

