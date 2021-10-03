Five Winners Cap DIRTcar Regular Season in Fall Nationals Finale at Lincoln

The Los Angeles Dodgers only have six games left in the regular season as they begin their final homestand with a series against the San Diego Padres. With a record of 100-56, L.A. trails the San Francisco Giants in the National League West by two games as their rivals begin a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. For the Dodgers, it's the ninth time in franchise history, and third in the past five seasons with at least 100 wins.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO