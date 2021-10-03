CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Winners Cap DIRTcar Regular Season in Fall Nationals Finale at Lincoln

By Speedway Digest Staff
 6 days ago

Lincoln Speedway saw a display of dominance in Saturday night’s DIRTcar Fall Nationals finale by some of DIRTcar’s brightest stars and up-and-coming weekly racers. Five divisions took to the quarter-mile oval in search of a coveted Fall Nationals trophy. Dodging the rain all day, the show ran uninterrupted and treated those watching in-person or on DIRTVision presented by Drydene to a show that exhibited the division’s best drivers in attendance in Victory Lane.

