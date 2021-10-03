THE CLOSER: Matt Janczuk takes Fulton’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Fall Championship thriller with last-lap pass

Following a historic, compelling, and highly successful season of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is pleased to celebrate its strengthened commitment to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series this past summer. With a continued increase in availability for viewers across the country, MAVTV has become more accessible than ever before, and as a result, viewership of the network’s series of live telecasts during the 2021 season was among the most-watched of the longstanding broadcast partnership.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO