THE CLOSER: Matt Janczuk takes Fulton’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Fall Championship thriller with last-lap pass

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago

You could not have scripted a better start to the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Fall Championship going into NAPA Super DIRT Week. Matt Janczuk, after starting from the 19th position Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, made a last-lap, three-wide pass on Chris Mackey and Zach Sobotka to capture the 50-lap, $2,500-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Feature win.

Speedway Digest

