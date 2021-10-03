THE CLOSER: Matt Janczuk takes Fulton’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Fall Championship thriller with last-lap pass
You could not have scripted a better start to the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Fall Championship going into NAPA Super DIRT Week. Matt Janczuk, after starting from the 19th position Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, made a last-lap, three-wide pass on Chris Mackey and Zach Sobotka to capture the 50-lap, $2,500-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Feature win.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0