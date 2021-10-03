CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down The Unspoken Art of the “Michigan Goodbye”

By Maitlynn Mossolle
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 6 days ago


Saying goodbye or leaving a loved one's house in Michigan is a delicate dance, one that requires perfect timing, probably something in your hands, and an excuse of why you are leaving...even if you don't need one. There have been viral tweets, jokes, and other lore written about this specific...

mix957gr.com

Mix 95.7FM

Have You Heard of Mysterious Triangle Of Lake Michigan?

We've all heard of the Bermuda Triangle but what about the mysterious locale known as the Michigan Triangle? It's an area that stretches from Ludington to Benton Harbor, Michigan, and to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The mysterious phenomena of the Michigan Triangle first came to light in 1891 when a schooner named...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

‘Hunt 2 Heal’ Gives Disabled Hunters In Michigan A Second Chance

Growing up in Michigan, you've probably had the chance to enjoy the great outdoors and go hunting with family and friends. While connecting with Mother Nature and trying to track down a big buck you probably never thought twice about how you were going to get in and of the woods or how you would set up a tree stand or blind but for men and women across Michigan who deal with mobility disabilities, this has been an issue until recently.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

A Guide To Seven Corn Mazes In West Michigan

The great thing about corn mazes is that if you truly do get lost, you can just walk through the corn back to the parking lot. 'Tis the season for fall activities, most of which revolve around apples, Halloween or getting lost in a maze of corn stalks, post-harvest. Here's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Birdsall: Story of 'goodbye kisses' will break the stoniest hearts

Once in a great while, a news item pops up in my social media feed that makes me stop and say to myself, “Wow, I wish I would’ve had the chance to write that story.”. It’s one of those news articles that hits you where it counts and stays with you after you’ve turned the page or continued scrolling through your news feed.
ANIMALS
Mix 95.7FM

Halloween Activities for the Kids in West Michigan

As Halloween approaches, the adults like to head off to haunted houses and hayrides. There are also some local events geared for children who don't want to frightened by ghouls and goblins. Zoo Goes Boo. John Ball Zoo is once again presenting Zoo Goes Boo. Tickets are now available for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

These Are the Spookiest Destinations In Michigan

We’ve officially entered spooky season, which means Halloween-lovers are carving pumpkins, stocking up on candy, and getting their costumes ready for the big day. Pro Mover Reviews created a list of 150 spooky destinations in the United States that might not be well-known but are worth checking out. They have created the top 3 spookiest places for a scare in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Did This Kalamazoo Woman Find A Meteorite, Space Poop, or What?

Elizabeth Neeley from Kalamazoo has been trying to figure out what a strange rock that has been in her family for years really is. After examining it she thought she had perhaps it was a meteorite, but took it to the Michigan Rocks Facebook page to get some better insight. What she ended up getting was a lot of humor instead:
ASTRONOMY
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Unspoken Tradition, “Irons in the Fire”

In Their Words: “When Unspoken Tradition first started playing in an organized way, we came up with the slogan, ‘Working Class Bluegrass.’ We’ve all held full-time jobs the whole time we’ve been together and I think we’re all proud to be workers, providers, and family men. I also think it means we can all relate well to the message of ‘Irons in the Fire.’ To me, this song is about trying to find solace in the grind; being able to separate the headaches that come with hard work from the purpose and product it provides. This song reminds me of all the hard-working men and women in my family who came before me, who directly or indirectly affected my quality of life. Every time we perform this song, I can see their faces. Songwriters Aaron Bibelhauser and Steve Guenthner really outdid themselves with this song and I’m thankful we had an opportunity to record it. We shot the video in a blacksmith shop on the campus of Warren Wilson College. It was hot and the whole place looked, smelled, and felt like hard work, if work ever had those characteristics. It was the perfect spot to capture the theme of ‘Irons in the Fire’ and the energy there made us all dig into the recording process even more.” — Audie McGinnis, Unspoken Tradition (vocalist and guitarist)
MUSIC
Mix 95.7FM

Gator Found Roaming Michigan Street

Even with all the recent rainfall, I would think Michigan might not be swampy enough for an alligator. I would be wrong. Police officers in Riverview, just south of Detroit, responded to several calls about a reptile wandering the streets of that suburb Sunday evening. When they showed up they...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan loses 2022 defensive commitment

Clearwater (FL) 2022 four-star edge defender Mario Eugenio decommitted from Michigan on Thursday morning he reported via his Twitter account. Eugenio is the sixth prospect to decommit from the Michigan recruiting class but the first to do it since the 2021 season began. Eugenio chose Michigan over Miami (FL) and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Dave Chappelle Reveals Why He Filmed His New Special In Michigan

Dave Chappelle's new special, 'The Closer,' dropped on Netflix this week, and he explained why he decided to film the special in Detroit. Early in the show, Dave explains that since he talked trash about Detroit in his first Netflix special, that he thought he owed the Motor City a make-up. Since this would be his last special for a 'minute' he wanted to do it in Detroit:
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Radio On Demand | Square Dancing In School

Big Joe learned something new about Michigan today on the show when Wendy and Steve told him that they learned how to square dance in school. This segment blew up on the show and we had tons of people calling and messaging in to tell us whether or not they learned how to square dance or line dance in school. It turned out that more people did learn how than didn't but not by as much as Wendy and Steve thought. If you want to weigh in and tell us whether or not you learned, you can vote in a poll we posted here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

