MLB fans rightfully loved Mariners announcer Dave Sims' emotional call of a huge hit in must-win game

Today is going to be a wild day for baseball as four teams in the American League are still fighting for the two wild card spots and the NL West is still up for grabs for the Giants and Dodgers.

One of those AL teams still fighting for their lives are the Seattle Mariners, who are still alive thanks to a big win last over the Angels. The Mariners were down by a run in the bottom of eighth inning when – with two outs and and a 3-2 count – right fielder Mitch Haninger hit a single to left that scored two runs and gave Seattle a lead it wouldn’t give up.

It also had this amazing call by Mariners announcer Dave Sims.

How great was that!?

