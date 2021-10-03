CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB fans rightfully loved Mariners announcer Dave Sims' emotional call of a huge hit in must-win game

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Today is going to be a wild day for baseball as four teams in the American League are still fighting for the two wild card spots and the NL West is still up for grabs for the Giants and Dodgers.

One of those AL teams still fighting for their lives are the Seattle Mariners, who are still alive thanks to a big win last over the Angels. The Mariners were down by a run in the bottom of eighth inning when – with two outs and and a 3-2 count – right fielder Mitch Haninger hit a single to left that scored two runs and gave Seattle a lead it wouldn’t give up.

It also had this amazing call by Mariners announcer Dave Sims.

How great was that!?

MLB

Future 'very bright' for disappointed Mariners

SEATTLE -- The Mariners took their postseason pursuit all the way to the very end, emerging as arguably the Majors’ biggest surprise team this season while rallying a community of fans that have been so starved for success in the midst of a seemingly endless playoff drought. Though their streak...
MLB
Reuters

MLB roundup: Mariners climb within 1 1/2 games of playoff spot

2021-09-28 07:27:38 GMT+00:00 - The Seattle Mariners continued their dominance of the visiting Oakland Athletics on Monday night, riding Mitch Haniger's pair of three-run home runs to a 13-4 trouncing of their American League West rivals in the opener of a three-game series. Seattle pulled within 4 1/2 games of...
MLB
ABC10

Contending Mariners win for 10th time in 11 games; A's out

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games and stayed in the thick of the AL wild-card race with a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Ty France’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave Seattle the lead and Abraham Toro added some cushion with a home run in the eighth.
MLB
Rex Chapman
FanSided

Logan Gilbert Earning Right to Start Mariners’ Potential Wild Card Game

Seattle Mariners fans knew at the beginning of the year that star pitching prospect Logan Gilbert would be called up at some point during the season, but not many guessed he would find success as soon as he has; the 6’6″ right-hander has started 24 games, posting a 6-5 record with a 4.68 ERA and 128 strikeouts.
MLB
q13fox.com

Seattle Mariners fans 'Believe'

Tickets sold out on Friday for the Seattle Mariners game against the Los Angeles Angles. Fans showed up early to T-Mobile Park for the big match up-- winning the weekend series would clinch a spot in the playoffs for the Mariners.
MLB
HeraldNet

Mariners’ magic fades in must-win season finale

SEATTLE — During Kyle Seager’s decade as the starting third baseman in Seattle, his overwhelming desire was finding a way to end the Mariners’ long postseason drought. In a season when expectations were low, Seager and the Mariners nearly pulled off some late magic — only to fall short on the final weekend.
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Playoff Scenarios: Seattle must win Saturday and Sunday to stay alive

The Mariners’ loss to the Angels on Friday looms even larger now as the Red Sox beat the Nationals 5-1 Saturday afternoon, meaning Seattle must win Saturday night or its eliminated from playoff contention. Chris Flexen: M’s ‘ready to compete and continue to fight together’. With their win over Washington,...
MLB
chatsports.com

Seahawks show pre-game and post-game love to Mariners after memorable season

Despite the big win for the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara today, the day was dominated in Seattle by the Mariners being in contention for a playoff spot on the final Sunday of the baseball season. Before their game against the 49ers, the Seahawks showed their love for their next-door neighbors.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

