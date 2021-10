Future World is no more at EPCOT. Disney Parks has begun the rebranding of EPCOT's Future World, with the front half of the park now split into three distinct neighborhoods. The front half of the park now consists of "World Celebration" (the area containing Spaceship Earth), "World Discovery" (the area with Test Track and Mission: Space), and "World Nature" (the area with Soarin'.) The neighborhoods technically will debut on October 1st as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, but various EPCOT rides and attractions already have the new neighborhoods listed on their respective webpages on Disney's website.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO