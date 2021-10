Los Angeles County is rich with diversity; whether it's humans, animals, birds, or insects, LA County has it all. There are some human-friendly animals among them, as well as those who do not like humans or their pets. "An animal may be considered dangerous if it has attacked a person or another animal" is how a dangerous animal is defined by Los Angeles Animal Services. Although the majority of them avoid humans and metropolitan areas, you should keep an eye out if you ever come into contact with them.

