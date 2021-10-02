#27 Panthers Place Second at Mike Woods Invitational
The Middlebury men's cross country team had a tremendous showing at the Mike Wood Invitational hosted by SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, as the 27th-ranked Panthers finished second out of 33 teams. The host Knights, ranked fourth nationally, won the race with a score with 32 points, while Middlebury was second with 78. The Panthers are idle next weekend, returning to action on October 16, when they compete at the Connecticut College Invitational.athletics.middlebury.edu
